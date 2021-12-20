traffic alert

Route 1 in Westbrook Shut Down After Pedestrian Crash

Route 1 is shut down in Westbrook after a pedestrian crash, Connecticut State Police said.

Officials said Route 1, also known as Boston Post Road, is closed at Linden Avenue for a car crash involving a pedestrian.

Responding officers said at least one person was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

State police are at the scene investigating.

It's unclear how long the highway will remain shut down.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes while authorities conduct their investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

