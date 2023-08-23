Route 10 closed in Cheshire due to car crash

Cheshire police said a portion of Route 10 is closed after a car brought down an utility pole and wires during an accident.
Authorities said the road, also known as Highland Avenue, is currently closed between Schoolhouse Road and West Johnson Avenue.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and take alternate routes.
It's unknown if there are any injures or when the road will reopen. No additional information was immediately available.
