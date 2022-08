Part of Route 111 is closed in Trumbull as police investigate a serious motor vehicle accident, police said.

Route 111 North is closed from Route 25 to the Monroe town line, according to authorities.

Officials said drivers should avoid the area for several hours.

Due to a motor vehicle accident, Route 111 will be closed from Route 25 to the Monroe town line for the next several hours. https://t.co/Mj10WdGRFd — Trumbull Police Dept (@trumbullpolice) August 15, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It's unknown if there are any injuries at this time. No additional information was immediately available.