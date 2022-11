Part of Route 15 South is closed because of a pedestrian crash in Wethersfield, according to the CT Department of Transportation.

Officials said the road is closed between Route 175 and Nott Street.

Several police vehicles can be seen in the area. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.

