Route 15 reopens in Woodbridge after multi-car crash

The left lane of Route 15 South remains closed in Woodbridge after a three-car crash that happened Friday afternoon.

The highway, also known as the Merritt Parkway, was closed between exits 60 and 59, according to the CT Department of Transportation. Now, the left lane remains closed.

Minor injuries are being reported. The crash was reported at about 3 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.