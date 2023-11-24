woodbridge

Route 15 reopens in Woodbridge after multi-car crash

State police vehicle
The left lane of Route 15 South remains closed in Woodbridge after a three-car crash that happened Friday afternoon.

The highway, also known as the Merritt Parkway, was closed between exits 60 and 59, according to the CT Department of Transportation. Now, the left lane remains closed.

Minor injuries are being reported. The crash was reported at about 3 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

