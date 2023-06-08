Route 15 closed near tunnel in Hamden due to car crash

Route 15 South is closed in Hamden because of a car accident that happened late Thursday night, the Connecticut Department of Transportation said.

The southbound side of the highway is closed between exits 60 and 59 near Heroes Tunnel. The crash was reported at about 10:25 p.m.

The left lane of Route 15 North is also closed nearby.

According to the DOT, road work is being done in the area, causing the northbound tube of the West Rock Tunnel to close. The road work will be complete at 6 a.m. Friday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.