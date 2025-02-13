Route 15 North closed in Meriden after crash

Route 15 North is closed in Meriden after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle, according to CTRoads.org.

The road is closed between exits 68N and 68W and the delays are stretching nearly four miles, between exits 66 and 68W.

State police said troopers responded around 7:48 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

A fuel leak was reported and firefighters and crews from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded.

The 68W ramp from Route 15 to Interstate 691 West is closed.