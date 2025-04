Route 15 North is shut down because of a tractor-trailer crash in Orange Wednesday afternoon.

The CT Department of Transportation said the highway is closed between exits 56 and 57, as well as between exits 55B and 56.

The crash was reported around 3:10 p.m. It's unknown if there are any injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.