Injuries Reported in Crash on Route 15 North in Wethersfield

Injuries have been reported in a crash that caused multiple vehicles to overturn on Route 15 north in Wethersfield on Sunday.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the highway was closed between the Ridge Road overpass and exit 85. It has since reopened.

Two vehicles are believed to have overturned. According to state police, injuries are reported. The extent of those injuries are unclear at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

