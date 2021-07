Route 15 South is closed in Hamden after a fatal crash, according to officials.

CT Travel Smart reports that a vehicle hit a tree between exits 61 and 60 just after 2:30 p.m.

Hamden Fire Chief Gary Merwede said on social media that state police are investigating and drivers should expect long delays in the area and take alternate routes.

