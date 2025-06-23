Route 159 closed in Suffield due to chemical leak: police

A portion of Route 159 is closed following a minor chemical leak at the HP Hood facility in Suffield, police said.

Route 159 is closed from Boston Neck Road to the Windsor Locks town line, authorities said.

The police department said they responded to the facility around 5:30 p.m. for a reported ammonia leak.

The building was evacuated and the leak was brought under control to prevent any further exposure.

Authorities said the leak is minor and there is no immediate danger to the surrounding community.

The Suffield Fire Department responded as a precaution, and there are no reports of injuries at this time.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) was also called in.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes. The situation is ongoing and an investigation is underway.