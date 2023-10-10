Pomfret

Route 169 in Pomfret reopens several hours after crash

NBC Connecticut

Route 169 in Pomfret has reopened on Tuesday morning after a crash the night before.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the crash involved one vehicle and happened around 8:40 p.m. on Monday.

The road was closed between Harrisville Road and Liljegren Road. It reopened around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities have not released any details about possible injuries.

