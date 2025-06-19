Canton

Route 179 closed after wires catch fire, start brush fire in Canton

Route 179 is closed after wires went up in flames and started a brush fire in Canton on Thursday.

Fire officials said they're at the scene of Route 179 in the area of Base Street and the Barkhamsted town line.

Crews have been at the scene for over two hours after active primary wires caught fire and caused a brush fire, according to officials.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes. No additional information was immediately available.

