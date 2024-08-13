Simsbury

Route 189 closed between Simsbury and East Granby after crash

NBC Connecticut

Police have responded to a crash at Route 189 and Main Street in Tariffville and the road is closed, according to Simsbury police.

They said Route 189 is closed between Elm Street in Tariffville and Hatchet Hill Road in East Granby.

