Route 189 in East Granby closed as crews battle barn fire

Firefighters are battling a fire in East Granby and Route 189 is closed between Holcomb Street and Old Farms Lane.
State police said a detached barn is on fire. The owners were not inside, according to state police.
The East Granby Volunteer Fire Department said the fire is in the area of 199 Hartford Ave.
Firefighters from several surrounding communities are responding to assist.
