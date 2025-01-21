East Granby

Route 189 in East Granby closed as crews battle barn fire

Part of a fire engine
Storyblocks

Firefighters are battling a fire in East Granby and Route 189 is closed between Holcomb Street and Old Farms Lane.

State police said a detached barn is on fire. The owners were not inside, according to state police.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The East Granby Volunteer Fire Department said the fire is in the area of 199 Hartford Ave.

Firefighters from several surrounding communities are responding to assist.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

East Granby
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us