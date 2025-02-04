Somers

Route 190 closed in Somers due to car crash with injuries

A person has been taken to the hospital after a car crash closed Route 190 in Somers Monday night.

The state Department of Transportation said Route 190, or Main Street, is closed between Shaker Road and Katie Lane due to a one-car crash.

State police said they responded to the area of Main Street and Sunset Drive after a car crashed into a tree.

A person was taken to the hospital with injuries, but the extent is unknown.

The crash was reported around 8:40 p.m. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

No additional information was immediately available.

