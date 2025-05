Route 2 is closed in both directions in North Stonington after a vehicle hit a pole, according to CTRoads.org.

State police said a driver hit a pole in the area of 209 Norwich Westerly Road and the pole and wires are down.

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road is closed between Rocky Hallow Road and Route 184.

Eversource has responded.