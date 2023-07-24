Route 2A closed in Preston after crash causes serious injuries

A major road in Preston is closed in both directions because of an overturned car, according to the CT Department of Transportation.

Connecticut State Police said troopers were called to the area at about 2:35 p.m. for a reported motor vehicle crash.

Serious injuries are being reported. Officials said the road is closed until further notice at Harris Fuller Road.

DOT officials are assisting with road closures. Anyone driving in the area should take alternate routes and expect delays, according to police.

No additional information was immediately available.