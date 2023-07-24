Preston

Route 2A closed in Preston after crash causes serious injuries

police car
Getty Images

A major road in Preston is closed in both directions because of an overturned car, according to the CT Department of Transportation.

Connecticut State Police said troopers were called to the area at about 2:35 p.m. for a reported motor vehicle crash.

Serious injuries are being reported. Officials said the road is closed until further notice at Harris Fuller Road.

DOT officials are assisting with road closures. Anyone driving in the area should take alternate routes and expect delays, according to police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No additional information was immediately available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Prestontraffic alert
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us