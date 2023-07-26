Route 3 in Rocky Hill closed due to gas leak

Rocky Hill police said Route 3 is closed in both directions because of a gas leak in the area Wednesday evening.
The police department said the road, also known as Cromwell Avenue, is closed in the area of Inwood Avenue.
It's unknown how long the closure will remain in effect. Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.
No additional information was immediately available.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.