Route 32 closed in Franklin due to serious injury crash

Serious injuries are being reported in a crash that has closed Route 32 in Franklin on Tuesday evening.

Troopers said they were called to the area of 157 Route 32 just after 4:15 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash.

The Department of Transportation said the road is closed. Serious injuries are being reported.

It's unknown when the road will reopen. No additional information was immediately available.

