Franklin

Route 32 closed in Franklin due to serious injury crash

By Angela Fortuna

Lights on a connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

Serious injuries are being reported in a crash that has closed Route 32 in Franklin on Tuesday evening.

Troopers said they were called to the area of 157 Route 32 just after 4:15 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash.

The Department of Transportation said the road is closed. Serious injuries are being reported.

It's unknown when the road will reopen. No additional information was immediately available.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Franklin
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us