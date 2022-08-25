Route 4 in Farmington Closed for Police Activity

Farmington Avenue in Farmington is closed because of police activity and a crash.

Police said Route 4, or Farmington Avenue, will be closed until further notice due to police activity and a crash between Town Farm Road and Route 10 -- Waterville Road/Main Street.

Officers are helping with detours and the state Department of Transportation will be assisting with detour signs shortly, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.