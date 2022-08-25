Farmington

Route 4 in Farmington Closed for Police Activity

farmington police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Farmington Avenue in Farmington is closed because of police activity and a crash.

Police said Route 4, or Farmington Avenue, will be closed until further notice due to police activity and a crash between Town Farm Road and Route 10 -- Waterville Road/Main Street.

Officers are helping with detours and the state Department of Transportation will be assisting with detour signs shortly, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

