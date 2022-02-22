Cheshire

Route 42 in Cheshire Opens After Being Closed for Nearly Two Weeks

Submitted

Route 42 in Cheshire is now open after being closed for about a week and a half due to an oil truck rolling over and spilling about 2,000 gallons of heating oil, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The road has been closed since Feb. 11 and opened up around 2 p.m. according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), after extensive cleaning throughout the last 12 days.

Earlier this morning the DEEP said they had to rip up asphalt as well as replace and pave the road. They removed approximately 2,300 tons of soil and had to replace it, as well as other cleaning and maintenance measures.

This article tagged under:

Cheshire
