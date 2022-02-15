Route 42 in Cheshire to Be Closed Through the Weekend After Oil Truck Rolled Over Friday

Part of Route 42 in Cheshire has been closed since Friday after a home heating oil truck rolled over and it will be closed through at least this coming weekend, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Cheshire firefighters and the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) responded to the scene on Friday.

About 2,000 gallons of home heating oil spilled from the truck, according to the DEEP. The oil traveled downhill along Route 42 and into a catch basin.

Some of the oil made it into a storm drain and there are concerns because the spill took place in a public water supply watershed area. There are both public water supply service areas and private wells nearby, according to DEEP.

DEEP said there is no expected impact to public drinking water supplies, but the Regional Water Authority is monitoring the situation.

The Chesprocott Health District contacted homeowners in the area who are served by private wells to assist them.

Officials said it doesn't appear that homeowners would be impacted by the spill.

Route 42, also known as Bethany Mountain Road, is closed from North Brooksvale Road to the Prospect town line, police said.

DEEP said Monday that remediation work is ongoing at the spill site, 60 rolloff boxes that each contain 15 tons of contaminated soil have been removed. They said the team working at the site remains confident that the spilled oil is contained.

The driver was the only person in the truck and was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.