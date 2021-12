Route 44 in East Canaan is expected to be closed for an extended period of time after a serious crash on Wednesday.

Norfolk Fire Department Public Information Officer Jon Barbagallo said the serious crash involved two vehicles and brought wires down.

It's unclear how many people were injured in the crash.

There's no word on when the area may reopen.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.