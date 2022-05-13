New Hartford

Route 44 in New Hartford Closed After Crash

Connecticut state police
Route 44 in New Hartford is closed after a crash early Friday morning.

Police said Troop B in North Canaan learned of a rollover on Route 44, near Wickett Street, just after 7 a.m. and found damaged utility poles.

The driver was not injured, but the vehicle was quite damaged and was towed, police said.

Route 44 is closed between Wickett and Church streets for utility pole repairs, police said, and they are asking anyone traveling in the area to use alternate routes.

