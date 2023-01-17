Route 44 in Norfolk Closed After Car Overturns

Route 44 in Norfolk is closed after a car overturned and brought down a pole with wires, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Transportation officials say the road, also known as Greenwoods Road East, is closed between Rock Hall Road and Tim O'Connor Road.

#CTTraffic Route 44 (Greenwoods Road East) in Norfolk is shut down between Rock Hall Road and Tim O'Connor Road for a collision involving downed utility wires. Please seek alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) January 17, 2023

Norfolk fire officials described the crash as serious. Eversource has been called to the scene.

The crash was reported at about 2:45 p.m. It's unknown when the highway will remain closed.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes. No additional information was immediately available.