Route 5 closed in South Windsor due to rollover crash

Route 5 South remains closed in South Windsor due to a car crash that happened Thursday morning.

South Windsor police said the road is closed south of Sullivan Avenue and north of Strong Road. The crash happened just before 11 a.m.

Authorities said a car rolled over and struck a pole. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

It's unknown if there are any injuries. Police are investigating.