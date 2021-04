Part of Route 5 in Enfield is closed after a serious motorcycle crash, according to fire officials.

Fire officials said the crash is in the area of Route 5 at Brainard Road, near University Place. A motorcycle and car are involved and serious injuries have been reported.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.