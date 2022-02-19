Bristol

Route 6 Closed in Bristol After Car Crashes Into Utility Pole

City of Bristol police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Part of Route 6 in Bristol is closed to traffic at this time after a car crashed into an utility pole in the area, police said.

Officials said the road is closed between West Street and Pound Street because of the crash that happened in the area of Route 6 and Franklin Street.

The utility pole is broken about halfway up and supports significant electrical infrastructure running to a nearby factory complex, according to authorities.

Eversource is responding to mitigate the hazard, according to officials.

The crash happened at approximately 5 p.m. Minor injuries were reported.

It's unclear when the road will reopen.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

BristolBristol Police Departmentutility pole
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us