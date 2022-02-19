Route 6 Closed in Bristol After Car Crashes Into Utility Pole

Part of Route 6 in Bristol is closed to traffic at this time after a car crashed into an utility pole in the area, police said.

Officials said the road is closed between West Street and Pound Street because of the crash that happened in the area of Route 6 and Franklin Street.

The utility pole is broken about halfway up and supports significant electrical infrastructure running to a nearby factory complex, according to authorities.

Eversource is responding to mitigate the hazard, according to officials.

The crash happened at approximately 5 p.m. Minor injuries were reported.

It's unclear when the road will reopen.