Route 6 closed in Farmington, serious injuries reported

Route 6 is closed in Farmington after a crash and serious injuries are reported, according to Farmington Police.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash at Route 6 and Birdseye Road and police said patients with serious injuries were taken to area hospitals.

Route 6 East will be closed at Birdseye Road and traffic will be detoured down Fienemann Road or Birdseye Road.

Route 6 West will be closed at Wolfpit Road.

Interstate 84 exit 38 to Route 6 West will be detoured to South Road and then Birdseye Road.

Police said drivers should seek alternate routes to avoid the area until further notice

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call the Farmington Police Department at 860-675-2400 to speak to Officer Murphy.

The North Central Regional Accident Reconstruction Squad will be on scene investigating the collision.