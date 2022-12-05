Watertown

Route 6 Closed in Watertown Due to Structure Fire

FiretruckFile
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

The state Department of Transportation said Route 6 is closed in Watertown because of a structure fire.

The road is closed in the area of Quassapaug Road, officials said.

It's unknown if anyone was injured. No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

