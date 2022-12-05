Route 6 Closed in Watertown Due to Structure Fire

The state Department of Transportation said Route 6 is closed in Watertown because of a structure fire.
The road is closed in the area of Quassapaug Road, officials said.
It's unknown if anyone was injured. No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
