Route 6 closed in Plymouth due to car crash

Route 6 is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time after a car crash in Plymouth Friday night.

The Terryville Volunteer Fire Department said the road is closed between Seymour Road and Harwinton Avenue.

A motor vehicle crash caused a utility pole to break, and it's hanging over the road, fire officials said.

A person was hurt, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time, according to authorities.

Crews said Route 6 is expected to remain closed for the foreseeable future.

The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

No additional information was immediately available.

