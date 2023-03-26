Bolton

Route 6 in Bolton Reopens After Head-on Crash

Route 6 in Bolton has reopened after a head-on crash on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the head-on crash on Route 6 near Johnson Road.

Multiple ambulances also responded to render care.

It's unclear how many people were injured.

The extent of any injuries are unclear at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

