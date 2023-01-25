Route 6 in Bristol Closed After Vehicle Strikes Pedestrian

Route 6 in Bristol is closed on Wednesday morning after a vehicle struck a pedestrian.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 6 is closed between Mix Street and Stafford Avenue.

According to police, the road is closed in both directions.

Authorities have not released details about the collision or any possible injuries.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There is no estimate for when the area will reopen. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.