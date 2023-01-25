Bristol

Route 6 in Bristol Closed After Vehicle Strikes Pedestrian

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Universal, Inc.

Route 6 in Bristol is closed on Wednesday morning after a vehicle struck a pedestrian.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 6 is closed between Mix Street and Stafford Avenue.

According to police, the road is closed in both directions.

Authorities have not released details about the collision or any possible injuries.

There is no estimate for when the area will reopen. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

