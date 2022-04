Route 6 in Chaplin is closed in both directions after a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday and serious injuries are reported.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the road is closed between Route 198 and Chappell Road.

Two vehicles are involved in the crash, DOT said.

State police are at the scene investigating the crash. Authorities said serious injuries are reported.

There's no estimate for when the highway will reopen. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.