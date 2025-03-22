Route 6 in Killingly reopens after crash that injured 1

Route 6 in Killingly has reopened after a crash that injured one person on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to crash on Route 6 at South Frontage Road around 4:25 a.m.

According to fire officials, one person had to be extricated from the vehicle.

One person was transported to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuires.

Route 6 was briefly closed, but has since reopened.