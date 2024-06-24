Route 6 in Plymouth closed due to fire

Route 6 in Plymouth is closed because of a fire and Litchfield County Dispatch said one person is unaccounted for.

The fire is on Main Street in a mixed-use building with Terryville Pizza and the Corner Collective estate liquidations shop on the bottom and apartments on top.

Route 6 is closed at North Main St., according to the state Department of Transportation.

No additional information is immediately available.

Check back for updates.