A police investigation has shut down part of Route 63 in Naugatuck.

The road is shut down by High Street near American Pie Pizza, according to police.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It will be closed for several hours due to an active investigation, police said.

Police did not provide details on the incident but said the Regional Accident Reconstruction team has been called to the scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.