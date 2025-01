Part of Route 66 is closed in Hebron for emergency repairs after a driver hit a pole early Thursday morning.

State police said a driver hit a pole in the area of 436 West Main St. around 12:27 a.m.

The road is closed between Buck Road and Jennifer Drive, according to CTRoads.org.

No injuries are reported.

The road is currently closed for emergency repairs.