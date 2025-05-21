Meriden

Route 71 in Meriden remains closed hours after crash

meriden police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

A portion of Route 71 in Meriden remains closed hours after a crash.

Police said there was a two vehicle crash on Route 71 before 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.

According to police, a pole was snapped and wires came down across the intersection.

The road remains closed at Chamberlain Highway on Wednesday morning. The area will likely remain closed throughout the morning.

McDonald's was also closed at the time of the crash and it's unclear if the restaurant has reopened.

No life-threatening injuries were reported.

