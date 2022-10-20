Route 8 Closed in Torrington Due to Crash With Serious Injuries

Part of Route 8 South in Torrington is closed because of a car accident with serious injuries, according to Connecticut State Police.

The highway is closed in the area of exits 45 and 44. The crash was reported at approximately 2:20 p.m.

Troopers said a car appears to have gone off the highway. It's unknown how long the highway will be closed.

#cttraffic Route 8 southbound at exits 45-44 in Torrington is CLOSED due to a serious injury motor vehicle accident. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) October 20, 2022

The accident reconstruction team is responding and investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.