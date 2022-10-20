Torrington

Route 8 Closed in Torrington Due to Crash With Serious Injuries

NBC Connecticut

Part of Route 8 South in Torrington is closed because of a car accident with serious injuries, according to Connecticut State Police.

The highway is closed in the area of exits 45 and 44. The crash was reported at approximately 2:20 p.m.

Troopers said a car appears to have gone off the highway. It's unknown how long the highway will be closed.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The accident reconstruction team is responding and investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Torringtontraffic alertroute 8
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us