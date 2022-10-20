Route 8 Closed in Torrington Due to Crash With Serious Injuries

Part of Route 8 South in Torrington is closed because of a car accident with serious injuries, according to Connecticut State Police.
The highway is closed in the area of exits 45 and 44. The crash was reported at approximately 2:20 p.m.
Troopers said a car appears to have gone off the highway. It's unknown how long the highway will be closed.
The accident reconstruction team is responding and investigating.
No additional information was immediately available.
