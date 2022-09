Part of Route 8 is closed in Watertown because of a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

Officials said the northbound side of the highway is closed between exits 37 and 38 because of the crash.

It's unknown if there are any injuries or when the highway will reopen. The crash was reported at approximately 9:10 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.