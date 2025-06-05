Route 8 North closed in Seymour due to crash

A portion of Route 8 North is closed in Seymour because of a car crash Thursday night.

The state Department of Transportation is closed between exits 18 and 21 due to a crash involving two vehicles.

Serious injuries have been reported. The crash was reported around 7:10 p.m.

Anyone traveling in the area is being asked to take alternate routes.

There's a detour in place: Route 67 to SR 721, to Route 42, then back onto Route 8 at the exit 21 on-ramp.

Seymour police said there is heavy traffic in the downtown area due to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.