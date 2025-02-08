Traffic Alert

Route 8 South closed in Ansonia due to serious pedestrian crash

Route 8 South is closed in Ansonia because of a reported pedestrian crash Friday night, according to the CT Department of Transportation.

Transportation officials said the highway is closed between exits 15 and 13 because of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

Connecticut State Police said a pedestrian was hit by a car and they were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash was reported at 8:55 p.m. Drivers in the area are advised to expect significant delays and detours.

No additional information was immediately available.

