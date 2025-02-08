Route 8 South closed in Ansonia due to serious pedestrian crash

Route 8 South is closed in Ansonia because of a reported pedestrian crash Friday night, according to the CT Department of Transportation.

Transportation officials said the highway is closed between exits 15 and 13 because of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

Connecticut State Police said a pedestrian was hit by a car and they were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash was reported at 8:55 p.m. Drivers in the area are advised to expect significant delays and detours.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

No additional information was immediately available.