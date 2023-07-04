Harwinton

Route 8 South closed in Harwinton due to crash

The CT Department of Transportation says Route 8 South is closed in Harwinton because of a one-car crash in the area.

The highway is closed between exits 42 and 41. The Harwinton Volunteer Fire Department is responding to the scene and says the accident is serious.

As of 10:30 p.m., the road remains closed. It's unknown if there are any injuries or when the road will reopen.

The crash was reported at approximately 8:40 p.m. Connecticut State Police are actively investigating.

