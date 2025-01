Route 85 in Bolton is closed as firefighters battle a fire at a commercial building.

Several fire vehicles are at the scene at 25 West St. A sign on the building says Dean Cabinetry.

Route 85 is closed between Clark Road and Camp Meeting Road.

Photos: Crews battle commercial fire in Bolton

No additional information was immediately available.