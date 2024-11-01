Lane closed on Route 9 North in Chester due to crash

The right lane of Route 9 North is closed in Chester because of a multi-vehicle crash Friday evening.

The state Department of Transportation said the highway is closed between exits 8 and 10.

The crash was reported just after 5 p.m. State police said at least one person has been taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash. Originally it was reported that all northbound lanes were closed, though after 5 p.m. on Friday officials said only the right lane was still unavailable.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

No additional information was immediately available.