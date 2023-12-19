Route 9 South in Berlin closed due to pedestrian crash

The state Department of Transportation said Route 9 South is closed in Berlin following a pedestrian crash on the highway.
Authorities said the road is closed between 33 and 32 for an accident involving a pedestrian.
The extent of injuries is unknown. No additional information was immediately available.
