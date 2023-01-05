Serious Injuries After Early Morning Crash on Route 9 South in Cromwell

Route 9 South was closed in Cromwell, between exits 19 and 16, after a crash early Thursday morning, and state police said serious injuries are reported.

The crash was reported right before 1 a.m.and sState police said one of the vehicles involved in the crash was reported to have been traveling north in the southbound lanes.

No additional information was immediately available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.