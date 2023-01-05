Cromwell

Serious Injuries After Early Morning Crash on Route 9 South in Cromwell

Crash on Route 9 South in Cromwell on january 5 2022
NBC Connecticut

Route 9 South was closed in Cromwell, between exits 19 and 16, after a crash early Thursday morning, and state police said serious injuries are reported.

The crash was reported right before 1 a.m.and sState police said one of the vehicles involved in the crash was reported to have been traveling north in the southbound lanes.

No additional information was immediately available.

Cromwell
