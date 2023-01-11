Route 97 in Norwich to be Closed for Hours Due to Crash, Damaged Utility Pole

Route 97 in Norwich is expected to be closed for an extended amount of time on Wednesday after a crash that damaged a utility pole.
Occum Fire Department said the closure is expected to last approximately 12 to 13 hours.
According to fire officials, the crash involves a utility pole that was significantly damaged and needs to be replaced.
It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.
